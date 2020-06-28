Delay in document registration draws flak

Hassan

28 June 2020

Many people have complained about the delay in getting property documents registered at the office of the Sub-Registrar after the pre-registration data entry (PRDE) system was introduced. As the number of documents for registration in a day has been set at 30, they have been made to wait for a long time.

Following instructions from the State government, all the offices have made entering data online compulsory, as it was necessary to avoid the spread of COVID-19 at the office. Those who wish to register document of sale, power of attorney, mortgage for loan or will, have to enter the data online. The department will allot them a date for further process. Every day 30 or 35 documents are listed for registration.

Muniswamy, a resident of Hassan, said he had been waiting for his document to get registered for three weeks. He visited the office many times requesting early registration, but it was not helpful. He also said that one of his friends had not been able to register his will because of the delay. “My friend is aged and he is suffering from health problems. He has been waiting to register his will document for many days,” he said.Sometimes, one or two applicants fail to arrive in time, leaving an opportunity for the office staff to take up non-listed documents for registration. The officers take this opportunity to list documents of their choice for registration. “A couple of doctors took time off their COVID-19 duty to register their property documents. But, they were asked to come on another day. Unauthorised people, hired by officers, to assist them in the process, are making money in this affair,” alleged a document writer, who wished not to be named.

When the allegations were brought to the notice of Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, he said he would look into the issue and talk to the officers concerned.