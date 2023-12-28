December 28, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - Shivamogga

Many post-graduate students of Kuvempu University, who wrote the final semester exams in October 2023, are finding it difficult to pursue higher studies because of the delay in declaring the results. The university is located in Shivamogga district of Karnataka.

The delay has been attributed to the exclusive credit allocation system that Kuvempu University incorporated with the consent of the Governor, who is the chancellor of the university. The matrix on credit structure adopted by the university in the choice based credit system (CBCS) is not supported by Higher Education Department’s Unified University College Management System (UUCMS), which integrates the functioning of all universities. Hence, the university has not been able to upload the credit scores of students to UUCMS and declare the results, though the evaluation has been completed.

All universities were told to follow the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) recommended matrix on credit structure. However, Kuvempu University formulated its own system for allotting credits, and got it approved by the Governor. Despite instructions from the Karnataka State Higher Education Council to revise the credit structure as per the UGC guidelines, the university went ahead with its own plan.

Many students who appeared for entrance tests for different courses are finding it difficult to furnish documents as they do not have the results of the final semester.

Kateel Ashok Pai Memorial Institute of Allied Health Sciences offers an M.Phil. in Clinical Psychology. The institute conducted an entrance test to fill up the seats as per instructions of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS). It has to upload the applications along with supporting documents before December 30.

As Kuvempu University has not declared the results of the fourth semester M.Sc. in psychology, the Kateel Ashok Pai Memorial Institute of Allied Health Sciences is finding it difficult to handle the admission process.

The institute has written to the Chief Minister’s office and the Secretary of the Higher Education Department to intervene and instruct Kuvempu University to declare the results as soon as possible. The institute has also requested the RGUHS to grant one week’s time for the submission of applications, in the interest of students.

Students of other courses too are in trouble.

Prof. S. Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of Kuvempu University, told The Hindu, “I organised several meetings to resolve the issue. The delay in declaring the results is due to technical reasons. The credits could not be uploaded to UUCMS. We have spoken to the Higher Education Department about this issue. They have promised to modify the system so that credits can be uploaded. We are preparing to declare the results on December 29.”