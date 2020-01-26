Karnataka

‘Dehydrated’ wild tusker battles for life in Hunsur

The tusker that collapsed close to Gurupura in Hunsur, Mysuru district, on Saturday.

The tusker that collapsed close to Gurupura in Hunsur, Mysuru district, on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

A wild tusker, which was in a village farm near Gurupura in Hunsur, is battling for its life after collapsing owing to suspected dehydration and stomach infection.

It was initially speculated that the elephant, believed to be around 15 years, suffered electric shock on coming in contact with a live wire and collapsed. But veterinarian Mujib, who treated it, dismissed the possibility.

Dung examination indicated that the elephant was suffering from dysentery; the stomach was infected, possibly on account of drinking contaminated water or consuming agricultural produce in fields sprayed with chemicals, said Dr. Mujib.

The elephant mustered enough strength to haul itself up and walk for nearly 100 metres, but collapsed again owing to stress induced by the commotion of locals gathering at the farm, he added.

“A second round of treatment commenced, but the elephant was slow in responding this time around,” Dr. Mujib said, expressing doubt about the tusker’s chance of survival. The area is close to Veeranahosahalli range of Nagarahole National Park, but the elephant is outside the forest boundary. A team of Forest Department officials are at the spot and will keep vigil while the veterinarian monitors the elephant’s condition.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
wildlife
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2020 12:12:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/dehydrated-wild-tusker-battles-for-life-in-hunsur/article30654745.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY