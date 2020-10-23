Degree, PG colleges in Karnataka to reopen from November 17

Bengaluru

23 October 2020 13:37 IST

However, students to be given the option to either attend it online or offline

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education C.N.Ashwath Narayan on Friday said that degree and PG colleges in the state will reopen from November 17. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting held on Friday, which was presided by the Chief Minister.

“We have decided to reopen and conduct offline classes for engineering, degree and diploma colleges from 17 November. However, students will have the option to either attend offline classes or continue attending online classes. Those wishing to attend offline classes should get written consent from their parents,” Mr. Ashwath Narayan said and added that practical classes would be given more importance.

He also added that depending on the response and the strength, a clear guidelines or standard operating procedure (SOP) on the modalities, including the number of batches, of conducting physical classes would be issued.

“Other facilities including transport and hostel facilities will also be made. We have already had meetings regarding such issues with the departments concerned. UGC has also said that offline classes can resume from November,” he said.

Mr. Ashwath Narayan also said that each college will have to constitute a task force and a task force at district level headed by the DCs will also be constituted for smooth functioning.