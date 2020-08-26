Degree colleges to reopen in October: Dy. CM

Bengaluru

26 August 2020 16:15 IST

Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday announced that full-time online classes for degree students will commence from September 1 and colleges will be reopened from October.

He told mediapersons here that the State government was awaiting guidelines from the Centre regarding reopening of colleges. “As per the guidelines of UGC, exams for final year students, be it degree, diploma or engineering, will be held before September. Exams for students who have backlogs will also be held.”

Mr. Ashwath Narayan also said that those opposing the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test ( NEET), scheduled to be held on September 13, had “vested interests” and that the State would coordinate with the Centre for conducting NEET successfully.