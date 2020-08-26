Karnataka

Degree colleges to reopen in October: Dy. CM

Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday announced that full-time online classes for degree students will commence from September 1 and colleges will be reopened from October.

He told mediapersons here that the State government was awaiting guidelines from the Centre regarding reopening of colleges. “As per the guidelines of UGC, exams for final year students, be it degree, diploma or engineering, will be held before September. Exams for students who have backlogs will also be held.”

Mr. Ashwath Narayan also said that those opposing the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test ( NEET), scheduled to be held on September 13, had “vested interests” and that the State would coordinate with the Centre for conducting NEET successfully.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 26, 2020 4:28:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/degree-colleges-to-reopen-in-october-dy-cm/article32445068.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story