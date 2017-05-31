Defunct quarry in Vijayapura to get a complete makeover

For the last three decades, the defunct stone quarry on Ashram Road here, remained a huge pond filled with murky water and an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

However, things are expected to change dramatically in the coming days with the district administration and the Vijayapura City Corporation planning to convert the quarry into a public park or introduce a boating facility.

Corporation commissioner Harsha Shetty told The Hindu that the corporation has decided to first dewater the quarry which is spread on a five-acre government land.

“We have already started to dewater the quarry which could take at least three days to complete. We still do not know whether the pond has only stagnant water or it has its own underground water sources. This, we will know, only after clearing the water,” he said. Mr. Shetty said that what to develop in the area will be decided only on the basis of this confirmation.

“If we find underground water sources in the pond, then we will let the pond to get filled with fresh water and a boating facility could be provided. Along with that, we can develop a walking track. Also, a play area for children could be developed. But, if we don’t find underground water sources, then we will fill it up with debris and mud. After that, a large garden would be developed taking help from professional landscape designers,” he said.

Mr. Shetty said that the amount of money required for the project would be decided only after dewatering the quarry.

He said that district in-charge Minister M.B. Patil has assured of getting adequate funds for developing the area and added that on Monday, he along with Deputy Commissioner K. B. Shivakumar, visited the spot for preliminary assessment.