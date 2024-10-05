Deficit rainfall drives up electricity demand; officials say there is no cause for concern 

With many parts of Karnataka experiencing deficit rains in September, peak electricity demand went up by almost 2,000 to 2,500 megawatts on average in Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited limits and almost by 1,000 MW in the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) limits.

According to the data of the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), 14 districts received deficit rainfall this time, while eight districts, including Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural, received largely deficit rainfall in September. This resulted in higher power requirements for irrigation pump sets.

Increased consumption

“In August, the peak demand was around 9,000 to 10,000 MW, and in September, it was 12,000 to 12,500 MW. Consumption also was around 190 million units in August, and it went up to 220 to 230 MU in September. As rains subsided in September, the consumption went up by 30 to 40 MU primarily because of IP sets and partially because of air-conditioner load,” said Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Managing Director, KPTCL.

“Compared to the previous year, this year’s demand has been slightly less, mainly due to good rains. IP set consumption had come down as monsoon started until September. Hydel is also functioning at full capacity,” he added.

Similarly, even in Bescom limits, the peak demand gradually came down after summer. In June, peak demand was 6,954 MW; in July, it was 6,660 MW; and in August, it was 6,522. But in September, the peak demand shot up to 7,781 MW. “Domestic demand has not changed much, but our agricultural requirement went up,” said Mahantesh Bilagi, Managing Director, Bescom.

Demand may go up

The demand is expected to go up further in the coming days. In the financial year 2023 – 24, a peak demand of a record 17,220 MW and a record consumption of 330 MU was registered in March 2024. Due to the drought situation, the peak demand had shot up to 16,000 MW by August itself in the previous year resulting in a power crisis. The crisis was corrected in a month after the government signed power-swapping agreements with other states.

However, this year, the officials say that there is no cause for concern. “Along with the drought situation, industries had also completely recovered post-COVID – 19, and their consumption had also increased in the previous year. This year, we expect the consumption to touch around 340 MU as it keeps steadily going up, which is also a sign of a growing economy. With our hydel at full capacity and power tie-ups, we will be able to sufficiently cater to the demand,” Mr. Pandey said.

