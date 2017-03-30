Deficit budget presented at University of Mysore

The University of Mysore presented a deficit budget of ₹2 crore for 2017-18 at its Academic Council meeting here on Thursday. The budget puts the projected revenue at ₹258.86 crore, as against projected expenditure of ₹260.86 crore.

The university had submitted a proposal to the State government seeking a block grant of ₹212.95 crore for 2017-18, but only ₹137.27 crore was approved. The budget estimates were prepared accordingly.

Besides the block grant from the government, which accounts for 62% of the revenue, 20% of the revenue comes from examination fees, 14% from admissions, registration and affiliation fee, 2% from university properties, 1% from miscellaneous receipts, and 1% from Scheme B.

Pay and allowances for staff account for ₹125.66 crore, forming a major portion of the expenditure. This is followed by pension for retired employees (₹70 crore). The two account for 48% and 27%, respectively, of the expenditure estimate, said finance officer Mahadevappa, who tabled the budget. Examination activities will account for 13% of the amount, campus maintenance about 6%. general administrative activities 3%, teaching, research and extension activities 2%, and students’ welfare activities 1%.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Dayananda Mane chaired the Academic Council meeting. Registrar Rajanna and Registrar (Evaluation) Somashekar were among those present.