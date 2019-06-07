Karnataka

Deficit budget of ₹2.98 crore

University of Mysore on Friday presented a deficit budget of ₹2.98 crore for 2019-20 at its Academic Council meeting. The budget puts the projected revenue at ₹249.81 crore as against the expenditure of ₹252.80 crore, causing the deficit.

Registrar Prof. Lingaraj Gandhi, who presented the budget, said a block grant of ₹125.45 crore had been sought from the State towards salaries and pensions.

In addition to the block grant, which accounts for 52% of the revenue, UoM gets an income of ₹51 crore in admission fees, registration and affiliation (21%) and ₹49 crore from exam fees (21%). It gets ₹3 crore from university properties (1%), ₹4.5 crore from the Scheme B (2%) and ₹8 crore from miscellaneous receipts (3%).

Pay and allowances for staff constitute a major portion of the expenditure at ₹121.82 crore. UoM incurs an expenditure of ₹70 crore towards payments of pension. Other receipts include ₹5.29 crore on general administrative expenses; ₹7.26 crore for teaching, research and extension activities; ₹6.96 crore for student welfare; ₹13.46 crore for maintenance and ₹27.98 crore for examination activities.

