Karnataka govt. advises public to defer travel to Kerala till October end

Karnataka government has urged the public to defer their plans to visit Kerala till October end if there is no emergency. “This is in order to avoid a third wave of COVID-19 in Karnataka in the larger interest of public health,” said an advisory issued by the government on Tuesday.

The advisory also asked educational institutions and business establishments to instruct their wards and employees to defer travel between Kerala and Karnataka till the end of October.

According to the advisory, despite special measures like seeking negative RT-PCR reports and repeat testing for COVID-19 amongst those returning from Kerala, a considerably high number of cases is being reported, especially in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.