Karnataka

‘Defer travel by a fortnight’

Tourism Minister C.T. Ravi on Tuesday requested travellers to postpone their travel plans by at least about 15 to 20 days.

His appeal to travellers came in the light of increasing COVID-19 cases in the State, especially Bengaluru. He said, “People have fears about the spread of the pandemic. A sense of insecurity has set in among people.”

On the issue of lockdown, he said that the State government will take a decision based on the report by an expert committee.

Printable version | Jun 30, 2020 9:53:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/defer-travel-by-a-fortnight/article31956932.ece

