Defence trade union wants Centre to meet its demands

The 515 Army Base Workshop Karmika Sangh has demanded that the Central government meet its long-pending demands.

Recently, protests were held at the 515 Army Base Workshop to pressure the government into addressing their concerns.

“Our major demands include the implementation of the 8th Finance Commission for fair payment and salaries, and the provision of cashless treatment for Army Base workers, similar to what is provided for Navy and other Defence Ministry organisations,” Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh, national general secretary, Thiru Kumar said.

Mr. Kumar added that vacancies resulting from employee deaths and retirements have not been filled, leading to an increased workload on current employees.

“This has caused significant inconvenience. We urge the government to recruit new employees and abandon the idea of contract laborers,” Mr. Kumar added.

In addition, he called for an increase in the amount allocated to employee insurance policies.

Samiullah Khan, president of the sangh, said their issues had remained unresolved for the past decade.

“We have been protesting continuously, but the government has shown no interest in addressing our demands. This negligence has led to widespread dissatisfaction and unrest among employees,” he said.