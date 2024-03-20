Defence Secretary underlines adherence to quality, improved employee productivity in BEML

March 20, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - MYSURU

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane alluded to the issue of disinvestment in BEML and said that adherence to quality and improved employee productivity coupled with better research and development was essential to ward off uncertainty over privatisation.

Speaking after inaugurating the test firing of the 1500 HP prototype engine for use in future main battle tanks at the BEML complex here, Mr. Aramane said the BEML staff had done a tremendous work on the new engine development despite the uncertainty over disinvestment and privatisation.

He said the government will support BEML and other public sector units to the maximum extent if the employee productivity increases and the R&D output works better. ‘’If the staff are dedicated and help in achieving self-reliance and achieving the best value for money collected from taxpayers, nobody will question whether BEML will be privatised or not,” said Mr. Aramane.

The reference to the privatisation and disinvestment comes in the backdrop of BEML employees having held a series of agitations in the recent past against the move to privatize the unit. All entry gates and parking lots at BEML campus in Mysuru are littered with posters opposing privatisation of BEML.

Mr. Aramane also drew attention to the quality of finished products and though did not directly name BEML, said that some of the products appeared shoddy or lacked the fineness of manufactured items from other parts of the world and this called for more refinement.

Referring to test firing of the 1500 HP prototype engine, he said it was an important occasion and the indigenisation of defence equipment held lessons for other sectors.

In Navy, the extent of indigenisation achieved was almost 70% to 80% and an indication that the same success can be replicated in other fields as well, he added.

The Defence Secretary said the next decade will be important for the aerospace sector and the defence manufacturing sector and in the years ahead the sky will be swarming with made in India satellites, vessels will be floating in the Indo-Pacific region and armoured vehicles will be seen in different continents.

