ADVERTISEMENT

Defence Ministry to organise ex-servicemen rally in Belagavi on November 26

November 15, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Defence will organise an ex-servicemen rally under the aegis of HQ Dakshin Bharat Area at Shivaji Stadium of the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Belagavi on November 26.

Ex-servicemen can seek guidance and clarification regarding their grievances about service and pension related issues.

A medical camp will be held and counters for various Regiments and services, ECHS facilities, SPARSH updating and bank services will be provided.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Details can be had from the MLIRC office on Ph: 0831-2402821, 8317350584 or write to greatgorilla@nic.in, said a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US