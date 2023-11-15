Defence Ministry to organise ex-servicemen rally in Belagavi on November 26

November 15, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Belagavi

The Ministry of Defence will organise an ex-servicemen rally under the aegis of HQ Dakshin Bharat Area at Shivaji Stadium of the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Belagavi on November 26.

Ex-servicemen can seek guidance and clarification regarding their grievances about service and pension related issues.

A medical camp will be held and counters for various Regiments and services, ECHS facilities, SPARSH updating and bank services will be provided.

Details can be had from the MLIRC office on Ph: 0831-2402821, 8317350584 or write to greatgorilla@nic.in, said a release.