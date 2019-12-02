Defectors will be taught a lesson: K.C. Venugopal

All-India Congress Committee general secretary K.C. Venugopal said in Gokak on Monday that the people of the State would defeat all defectors and the BJP government would fall after the byelections.

He was here to campaign for Congress candidate Lakhan Jarkiholi. He said that in Maharashtra, the voters had rejected all the leaders who defected from one party to another. “On December 9, we will find out that the voters of Karnataka also took a similar decision,” he said. “We have maintained that the 15 MLAs who resigned did so only for power and money, betraying the spirit of the Constitution. The Supreme Court also upheld their disqualification.”

Mr. Venugopal also said that when north Karnataka was flooded, none of these leaders came to the rescue of citizens. “Ramesh Jarkiholi, who should have stood by the people, helping them out of their helpless surroundings, was having a good time at a resort in Mumbai. The people will teach him a lesson,” he said.

Satish Jarkiholi and other leaders were present at the programme.