Defectors jittery as Yediyurapa steps down as Chief Minister of Karnataka

Bengaluru

27 July 2021 00:55 IST

With the exit of B.S. Yediyurappa as Chief Minister, the most jittery lot are the defectors who had crossed over in order to topple the JD(S)-Congress coalition government and bring the BJP to power in the State. Many fear for their future under a new Chief Minister and are doubtful if they will be taken into the Cabinet again.

Mr. Yediyurappa on Monday sought to reassure them that the party would take care of their future. “It is because of them that the party could come to power in the State. I am confident that the next Chief Minister will also honour the party’s commitment to them and provide them opportunities to serve the people of the State,” he said.

The defectors had recently been huddled with Mr. Yediyurappa, concerned over their future, and he had assured them that their interests would not be hampered, sources said. Multiple defectors, such as K. Sudhakar, said they would abide by the party high command’s decision.

However, party sources said that not all defectors — 11 of whom were Ministers till Monday morning — would be re-inducted into the State Cabinet. “Those who have joined the party cannot continue to claim they are a separate group whose terms are not negotiable at all. The party will likely carry out a review of their performance, both in terms of administration and political activity, and some are likely to be dropped,” a senior BJP functionary said. Sources said that of the 11, only six or seven would likely be made Minister again.