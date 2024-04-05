GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Defeating Modi should be single most agenda: Saathi Sundaresh

April 05, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Saathi Sundaresh, State Secretary, Communist Party of India (CPI) addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Friday.

Saathi Sundaresh, State Secretary, Communist Party of India (CPI) addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

As the Modi-led BJP government has murdered democracy with its unconstitutional and dictatorial policies; defeating BJP in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections should be the single most agenda, State Secretary of the Communist Party of India Saathi Sundaresh has said.

After releasing a 30-page handbook titled “Yethakkagi BJP Solisabeku?” [Why should we defeat BJP?] , he addressed a press conference in Kalaburagi on Friday.

“Considering the way in which the BJP is ruling the country, people are raising doubts about survival of democracy, Constitution and secularism in the nation, Mr. Sundaresh said and added that people are apprehensive of the emergence of a dictatorial government, thereby underscoring the need for defeating BJP to save the country.

Going into the details of the handbook, Mr. Sundaresh said, “BJP made big promises of generating two crore employment every year, the saffron party failed to deliver on its promise of bringing back black money stashed abroad, and also providing houses to poor beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The handbook also highlights BJP’s attempt to tinker with labour laws, debacle of demonetisation and false promise of doubling the farmers’ income by 2022.

The electoral bond system was the biggest scam of the country, Mr. Sundaresh said and pointed out that the recently revealed electoral bond data disclosed that BJP received the highest share of the bonds worth ₹6060.5 crore.

In the last ten years several journalists, social activists and writers were jailed for expressing their opinions and criticising the functioning of the BJP-led government.

With this in view, the CPI has been carrying out its campaign “Why should we defeat BJP”. Mr. Sundaresh appealed to voters to understand the politics at play and to oust BJP to save democracy and the Constitution. 

CPI district secretary Maheshkumar Rathod was present.

