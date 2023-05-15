Defeated BJP, SDPI candidates in Narasimharaja turn heat on Tanveer Sait

May 15, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - MYSURU

BJP and SDPI candidates from Narasimharaja Assembly constituency in Mysuru viz., Sandesh Swamy and Abdul Majeed, who lost in the recent elections, have sought to turn the heat on the victorious Congress candidate Tanveer Sait to take up development works in the ‘backward’ constituency.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Monday, Mr. Swamy regretted that the constituency has remained under-developed even though Mr. Sait has represented it for five successive terms and was recently elected for the sixth term.

He claimed that the constituency was home to a large number of slums and several people where shelter-less. Poverty may have helped Mr. Sait win the elections, but he should strive to develop the constituency and help its people by establishing educational institutions and healthcare facilities, he said.

He also expressed concern over the criminal activities in the area and said Mr. Sait himself was the victim of a murderous assault on him.

Mr. Swamy sought to point out to Mr. Sait that he may have won by securing about 83,000 votes out of the 1.84 lakh votes cast in the elections, but more than one lakh people had voted against him and he should make serious efforts to take up development works in the constituency. He made it clear that he was always ready to join hands in any endeavour for the welfare of the constituency.

His recent loss in the Assembly elections was his third straight defeat, but Mr. Swamy said the number of votes polled by him had increased in every election. He had polled over 52,000 votes this time against the 46,000 votes he secured during the last elections in 2018.

Mr. Swamy, while congratulating Mr. Sait on his victory, also thanked the voters and the BJP workers for participating in the campaign.

Similiarly, SDPI candidate Abdul Majeed, who secured more than 41,000 votes and finished third in the elections, said Narasimharaja was the “most backward” constituency in the entire State.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Sunday, Mr. Majeed hoped that the MLA will, at least now, take up development work in the constituency. “There cannot be any excuse now as the government and the MLA are from the same party”.

He cited the poor condition of the road named after the newly re-elected MLA’s father late Azeez Sait in the constituency as a case in point and asked Mr. Tanveer Sait to take up work on the road immediately.

Mr. Majeed also pointed out that 41,000 votes secured by his party were valuable. They had been secured with ‘honestyand had not been purchased, he added.

He also made it clear that he and the SDPI would cooperate in all developmental works in the constituency and would not hesitate to raise their voice against neglect of the constituency.