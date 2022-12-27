Defeated BJP candidate getting development funds for constituency kicks up row

December 27, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Defeated BJP MLA candidate from Sringeri D.N. Jeevaraj getting funds for development of the constituency from the government kicked up a row in the Assembly with sitting MLA from Sringeri and Congress leader Raje Gowda staging a dharna in the House along with another Congress MLA demanding that he should be allowed to move a privilege motion against Mr. Jeevaraj.

Raising the issue in the Assembly, the Sringeri MLA alleged that Mr. Jeevaraj getting funds for development of his constituency through an order where the government had referred to his application seeking funds had undermined his position as MLA.

He demanded that the government immediately withdraw the funds allotted to the constituency through the defeated candidate.

However, Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri and Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy maintained that his complaint and the documents submitted by him did not show any breach of privileges. Angered by this, Mr. Raje Gowda entered the well of the House along with another Congress MLA Dr. Ranganath and commenced a dharna.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah questioned the propriety of the government heeding to the request by the defeated candidate to release funds and also making a reference to him in the order on release of funds.

However, the Law Minister maintained that the Chief Minister and the government should have some discretionary powers. The Minister pointed out this was nothing new and that there were instances of the erstwhile Congress government too doing it. However, Mr. Siddaramaiah said it would be a bad political culture even if the Congress government had done it.

The Speaker asked the protesting members to desist from making an issue out of such “minor” things and said, “Do not stoop to the level of demanding withdrawal of development funds allotted to your constituency just because the funds were got through the defeated candidate.”