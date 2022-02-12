Defeat divisive forces, AIMSS tells students

HUBBALLI

AIMSSstrongly condemns hijab-saffron shawl controversy

Strongly condemning the hijab-saffron shawl controversy, the All-India Mahila Samskrutika Sanghatane (AIMSS) has called upon students to defeat divisive forces that are trying to divide students on the basis of religion.

District secretary of the AIMSS Gangubai Kokare said in a press release that religion, being a belief of an individual, had no place in the public domain.

“Political parties that have been in power since the Independence have distorted the concept of ‘dharma’ and have used it as a tool for political gains and thereby they had disturbed peace and harmony in society,” she said in the release.

“The AIMSS strongly believes that women and the people in the lower strata of society were always at the receiving end of the communal violence. While one party appeased the minorities, the other is trying to impose the majoritarian ideology on the minorities,” the release said.

The AIMSS would urge the women of the country, particularly those belonging to minority communities who suffered due to lack of education, insecurity, and malnutrition, not get entangled in such controversies and defeat the forces that create unrest in the name of religion, caste, region, and gender, the release said.