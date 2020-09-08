Defamation: High Court punishes three scribes

Bengaluru

08 September 2020 02:20 IST

Directs payment of compensation of ₹50,000 to schoolteacher for defamatory report

In two separate cases of defamation, the High Court of Karnataka imposed punishment on three journalists of a group of Kannada and English newspapers, and a weekly magazine, convicting them of defaming a cooperative bank and a schoolteacher respectively.

The then editor and reporter of Kadala Koogu, a Kannada weekly magazine published from Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district, have been convicted of the offence of defamation and were sentenced to pay ₹30,000 each for publishing a report harming the reputation of Selvina, who was a teacher in a local school, during 2005.

If the journalists failed to pay the amount, then they will have to undergo simple imprisonment for one month each, the court said while directing the trial court to pay compensation of ₹50,000 to the complainant-teacher from the ₹60,000 to be paid by the convicted journalists.

Justice Uma M.G. passed the order while reversing the 2011 verdict of the Principal Civil Judge, Bhatkal, who had acquitted the accused journalists even after finding that the report published against the complainant was objectionable. The court observed that “by no stretch of imagination the article can be said to be not defamatory”.

“When we speak of right to life, it definitely includes the life with human dignity and reputation. This right of a citizen is very precious and recognised as fundamental under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. It cannot be invaded under the garb of freedom of speech and expression,” the court observed, while holding that it “did not find either the public good or good faith in the act of the accused”.

In another case, Justice H.B. Prabhakara Sastry upheld the conviction and sentencing of the then printer, publisher and acting editor of Mangaluru-based Karavali Ale and Canara Times newspapers for publishing defamatory reports against M/s Mangalore Catholic Cooperative (MCC) Bank Ltd. during 2000.

The trial courts in Mangaluru in 2005 and 2010 respectively had found the journalist guilty of defamation and had sentenced him to simple imprisonment of one month with ₹1,000 fine.

The HC said that only one side of certain controversies related to MCC Bank were published without incorporating the clarification, which was issued by the bank much before publication of the defamatory report. “Non-disclosure of the said portion of the truth cannot be considered as an omission by good faith. The facts and circumstances of the case and a reading of the articles in its entirety show that the author and publisher intended to attack the reputation of the bank and its management and bring down its reputation,” it said.