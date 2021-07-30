Defamation case against Sindhuri, says S.R. Mahesh

Mysuru

30 July 2021 20:36 IST

K.R.Nagar MLA S.R. Mahesh on Friday said that he has filed a criminal defamation case against IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri on the grounds that all allegations against him on land grabs were false.

Mr. Mahesh also said that he has already raised the issue with the Assembly Speaker and will initiate a breach of privilege motion against her.

Mr. Mahesh also accused her of suppressing the death cases in Mysuru during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic while repeating his earlier allegations of spending money on a swimming pool in her official residence in violation of heritage norms, allegations which Ms. Sindhuri has refuted earlier.

