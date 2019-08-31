Deer killed in road accident in Belagavi

A deer was killed in a road accident while it was trying to cross the road near the Rani Channamma University in the Bhootaramana Hatti forest area in Belagavi on Friday.

Students said that the wild animal was trying to cross the road to move to a nearby grassland when it was hit by a car. The driver did not stop, but drove away. Some students and villagers shifted the animal to the roadside and tried to make it drink water. It died after an hour. Some villagers complained that forest officials did not reach the spot in time, despite being alerted immediately after the accident.

The university is the largest in the State with nearly three lakh students studying in its affiliated colleges in North Western Karnataka. It has landed into a controversy after the Union government cancelled the transfer of forest land to it and rejected three appeals in the last five years.

In September last year, the Union Forest Ministry asked the State government to shift all university offices out of Bhootaramana Hatti forest, demolish the buildings and construct the vice-chancellor’s office and other buildings elsewhere in Belagavi.

The State government had started the Karnatak University Dharwad’s off-site extension centre in Belagavi in the 1980s. The land was transferred in 1989. However, the Union government has refused to regularise this transfer. ABVP members staged a protest in Belagavi recently to urge the Forest Department to regularise the land grant.