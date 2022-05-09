Deer found dead

Carcass of a deer was found in the bushes on the outskirts of Karanji village in Aurad taluk of Bidar district on Monday.

Officials of the Forest Department, who visited the spot, suspected that a jackal could have killed the deer.

“It is difficult to say exactly which animal attacked the deer. There have been even reports of dogs attacking deer in the area in the recent past,” forest official Prem Shekar said.