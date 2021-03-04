Karnataka

Deer dies in accident

A deer died after being hit by a motorcycle at Kanyana, near Hebri, on Udupi-Hebri national highway on Wednesday. Harish, a driver of a private bus, who was riding the bike was injured in the incident and admitted to a hospital, reports said.

The reports said that Harish lost control and crashed the bike into the deer when it suddenly jumped on the road to cross it.

