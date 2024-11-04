Deepavali: KSRTC sets record with ₹5 crore in online ticket sales; 85,462 bookings in a day, highest since 2006 launch

Fuelled by the festive fervour, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) recorded the highest number of online ticket sales since its inception twice in the last week.

On October 30, 2024, the eve of Deepavali, KSRTC’s Any Where Any Time Advance Reservation (AWATAR) platform, its upgraded online booking system, recorded its highest-ever daily sales since its launch in 2006. According to KSRTC Managing Director V. Anbukumar, the platform registered an impressive 67,033 tickets sold in a single day, bringing in a substantial revenue of ₹4.63 crore.

“For the first time since the inception of the system 18 years ago, AWATAR sold 67,033 seats online, with over 80% of this revenue driven by technology-obsessed netizens booking tickets via online and mobile platforms,” said Mr. Anbukumar.

Just days later, on November 3, KSRTC managed to surpass this milestone yet again, with 85,462 seats booked online and revenue hitting ₹5.59 crore.

During the festival week, KSRTC added extra services to accommodate the high demand. On October 30, 480 additional services were offered, while November 3 saw 643 extra services.

According to KSRTC officials, major routes that saw high demand included popular destinations from Bengaluru, such as Davangere, Mysuru, Hubballi, Tirupathi, Shivamogga, and Kalaburagi, among others. The last highest reservation record was in 2019 for Dasara festival, when 61,093 online bookings were made.

KSRTC launched an upgraded version of its online reservation system, AWATAR 4.0, in June 2024. The new system promised a smoother, more efficient booking experience and comes with various features that cater to modern-day commuters, according to Mr. Anbukumar. “AWATAR 4.0 revolutionises the booking experience for passengers, offering enhanced usability across both web and mobile applications.” The platform, managed and developed by Amnex Infotechnologies Pvt. Ltd. and Mantis Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

AWATAR 4.0 has introduced QR-coded tickets, allowing passengers to scan their way onto buses effortlessly. Travelers also receive instant notifications on journey updates, such as booking confirmations, delays, and cancellations, on WhatsApp apart from text messages.

New features soon

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said: “KSRTC has achieved a significant milestone in online reservations, reflecting passengers’ strong preference for its services. As an eco-friendly initiative, AWATAR 4.0 introduced the concept of e-ticketing for KSRTC counters, reducing pre-printed ticket usage and promoting digital transactions, which commuters have welcomed wholeheartedly.”

Meanwhile, KSRTC is also planning to upgrade the AWATAR 4.0 further and add new functionalities to meet the needs of both regular and corporate travellers. “In the AWATAR 4.0 system, businesses and individuals will soon be able to use the platform to manage their cargo and courier needs. KSRTC will introduce an option for hiring buses for private events like corporate gatherings or family trips,” Mr. Reddy added.

Heavy rush at Nagasandra Metro Station as Bengaluru residents return post-festive break

Bengaluru’s Nagasandra Namma Metro station experienced a surge in footfall on Monday morning as residents returned to the city after the holiday season. Commuters formed long queues outside the station, with many carrying luggage as they travelled back from festive celebrations.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) reported that from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., over 15,800 passengers entered the station— significantly higher than the usual 11,000. BMRCL attributed the increase to the post-holiday return rush.

“Due to the high number of passengers with baggage, additional safety protocols were put in place, including manual frisking to ensure a smooth and safe flow,” BMRCL stated.

In Numbers

Date Additional services offered Net ridership through online platform Net revenue through online platform Oct. 30 480 67,033 ₹4.63 crore Nov. 3 643 85,462 ₹5.58 crore

Source KSRTC

