Deepavali: Hospitals in Bengaluru to function round the clock

November 10, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

Last year’s Deepavali shattered the life of 19-year-old Jayasurya, who suffered a full thickness corneal tear with iris prolapse in his right eye apart from superficial skin burns while he was bursting crackers. He was rushed to Minto Ophthalmic Hospital but doctors could not restore his vision in one eye.

Not aware of the implications, Jayasurya - a resident of Mysuru Road - had placed an “atom bomb” in a bottle and lit it. Fragments of the cracker fell into his eye resulting in a serious injury. Along with the festive cheer that accompanies Deepavali every year, incidents of firecracker-related injuries take the sparkle out of the festival of lights. About 40% of the victims are bystanders.

Injuries range from mild irritation and corneal abrasions to more severe complications like corneal damage and open globe injuries that can lead to potential blindness. Chemical injuries result from the chemicals in the gunpowder mixed in the fireworks. Smoke can cause eye irritation, and fumes can lead to throat infections. Sparklers are particularly dangerous, burning at temperatures hot enough to melt gold, causing severe burns and injuries.

Despite efforts to propagate a firecracker-free Deepavali for several years, the situation remains the same. Hospitals, who are advising precautions, have kept teams ready round the clock to attend to emergencies.

Hospitals to function round the clock

At the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology - Minto Ophthalmic Hospital, a team of doctors including specialists have been made available round the clock to facilitate treatment of those who report with cracker injuries.

A dedicated 35-bed firecracker injury ward (10 male and female beds each and 15 beds for children) with an examination and evaluation, emergency treatment and nurses station has been readied for emergencies.

“If surgery is required, facilities have been made available in the operation theatre in the same block. In case of eye injuries with facial or body burns, there is a dedicated multidisciplinary team of plastic surgeons from Victoria Hospital to manage the same,” said hospital director Nagaraju G.

Doctors at Narayana Nethralaya said all facilities of the hospital will be open round the clock during the festival days (November 12 to November 14). At Sankara Eye Hospital, a dedicated team of doctors with paramedics and support staff has been kept ready. One doctor with paramedics will be posted at night to take care of eye emergencies, with consultants on call. Advising precautions, doctors at Agarwal’s Eye Hospital said people should celebrate the festival of lights with caution.