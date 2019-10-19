Deepavali gift for police: Govt. hikes monthly risk allowance

Bringing cheer to police personnel ahead of Deepavali, the State government on Saturday increased monthly “risk allowance” in accordance with the recommendations of the Raghavendra Auradkar Committee. The new allowance will come into effect retrospectively from August 1, 2019.

With this, the monthly salary of police constables who join now will increase from ₹30,427 (including all allowances) to ₹34,267. The salary was already increased for police personnel across the board which also came into effect from August 1, 2019. The increase in the risk allowance for the police will cost the government an additional ₹10.7 crore a month and ₹128.38 crore annually, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said. He added that this was an offering ahead of Deepavali and Police Martyrs’ Day (or Police Commemoration Day) on October 21.

While the risk allowances for Jamedar would be doubled from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 per month, for police constables it would go up from ₹2,000 to ₹3,000. It would increase from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 for head constables, assistant sub-inspectors, and police sub-inspectors. Now on, risk allowances would also be given to police inspectors and it has fixed at ₹1,000 per month, the notification said.

With the decision to hike salary, the police constables salary would increase in the following range from 2012 to 2019 — constable ₹11,600-₹21,000 to ₹23,500-₹47,650; head constables from ₹12,500- ₹24,000 to ₹27,650-₹52,650; assistant sub-inspectors from ₹14,550-₹26,700 to ₹30,350-₹58,250; police inspectors from ₹21,600-₹40,050 to ₹43,100-₹83,900, and Superintendent of Police (non-IPS) from ₹36,300-₹53,850 in 2012 to ₹70,850-₹1,07,100 in 2019.

DA up for govt. staff

The State government has increased Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees from 6.50% to 11.25%, an increase of 4.75% with effect from July 1, 2019. The hike will be applicable to all permanent employees of zilla panchayats, aided educational institutions and universities, said a notification