Deepa Sanjeevani inaugurated

Published - October 25, 2024 07:58 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Deepa Sanjeevani, a week-long display and sale of earthen lamps and related products manufactured by various women’s self help groups, was inaugurated at the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat premises on Friday.

K.M. Gayatri, CEO of Mysuru ZP said earthen lamps and other products of self-help groups (SHGs) are on expo and sale for Deepavali festival and will help in rural women attaining economic self-sufficiency.

Women SHGs are engaged in making various products some of which are from waste material and hence their efforts should be encouraged so as to make them economically sustainable, she added.

Arundhati Chandrashekar, Commissioner, Karnataka Panchayat Raj Commissonerate, inaugurated the event and said the government’s Sanjeevani programmes were enabling the economic well-being of SHGs in the State. She said there were 16,407 SHGs in the district with a membership of nearly 2 lakh while their cumulative turnover was nearly ₹239 crore.

