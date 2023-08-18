ADVERTISEMENT

Deepa Cholan is new DULT Commissioner 

August 18, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

M. Deepa Cholan was appointed as the new Commissioner of the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) on Friday, according to a government order by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms. Along with this concurrent charge, she has also been appointed as the Managing Director, Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC), Bengaluru.  

Manjula. V., who was the Commissioner of DULT, was transferred and posted as the Chairman of the Karnataka Appellate Tribunal, Bengaluru. She has also been given concurrent charge as the Director General, Administrative Reforms and Training, Administrative Training Institute, Mysuru.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US