Deepa Cholan is new DULT Commissioner 

August 18, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

M. Deepa Cholan was appointed as the new Commissioner of the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) on Friday, according to a government order by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms. Along with this concurrent charge, she has also been appointed as the Managing Director, Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC), Bengaluru.

Manjula. V., who was the Commissioner of DULT, was transferred and posted as the Chairman of the Karnataka Appellate Tribunal, Bengaluru. She has also been given concurrent charge as the Director General, Administrative Reforms and Training, Administrative Training Institute, Mysuru.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.