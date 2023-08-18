HamberMenu
Deepa Cholan is new DULT Commissioner 

August 18, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

M. Deepa Cholan was appointed as the new Commissioner of the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) on Friday, according to a government order by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms. Along with this concurrent charge, she has also been appointed as the Managing Director, Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC), Bengaluru.  

Manjula. V., who was the Commissioner of DULT, was transferred and posted as the Chairman of the Karnataka Appellate Tribunal, Bengaluru. She has also been given concurrent charge as the Director General, Administrative Reforms and Training, Administrative Training Institute, Mysuru.

