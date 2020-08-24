Deep sea fishing boat capsizes mid-sea, fishermen safe

A deep sea fishing boat that left Malpe fishing harbour early Monday morning capsized in the Arabian Sea later in the day. However, seven fishermen onboard the boat swam to safety.

According to reports reaching here, the boat owned by Girish Suvarna of Udyavara near Udupi left the harbour at around 3.30 a.m. Seven persons, native of Tamil Nadu, were in the boat. After sailing for about 3 nautical miles, the boat reportedly hit a rock and capsized.

The fishermen swam out and were rescued by fishermen in other boats.