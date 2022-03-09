Karnataka

Deemed universities in Karnataka to take in medical students who returned from war-torn Ukraine

The deemed universities in Karnataka have decided to accommodate students who have returned from Ukraine in their medical institutions as per instructions of the government and regulatory bodies.

Prabhakar Kore, Chairman of KLE Society and Chairman of CODEUNIK (Association of all the deemed universities of Karnataka), said that the education institutions had decided that they want to be part of the nation-building efforts and help protect the future of the medical students who returned from the war-torn European country.

Mr. Kore thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Government for ‘Operation Ganga’ in which students are being flown back to India from Ukraine.


