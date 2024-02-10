Deemed forest declassification a settled issue: Official

February 10, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MYSURU

Describing the declassification of nearly 6.64 lakh hectares of deemed forests as a settled issue, a senior government official said that even the Supreme Court has accepted the State government’s decision on the subject.

Mr. Manjunath Prasad, Principal Secretary to the government, told The Hindu that the government of Karnataka conducted a joint survey involving the Forest Department and Revenue Department to identify deemed forest and those swathes of land that were not deemed forest.

After the joint survey the report was placed before the Cabinet in 2017 and after its approval it was submitted to the Apex Court which accepted the government contention that the deemed forest was around 3.20 lakh hectares, said Mr. Manjunath Prasad.

He was reacting to a query on the recent communique by the Central Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, which has directed the State’s Additional Chief Secretary , Forests Environment and Ecology Department to submit the status of affidavit filed before the Supreme Court and if the lands involved have been put to non-forest use.

The communique from the Ministry followed a representations in the courts by two advocates on the deemed forest issue and dated January 17, 2024 and January 22, 2024, alleging that government of Karnataka had de-notified deemed forest land measuring 6.64 lakh hectares without prior permission as required under Section 2 of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980.

Mr. Manjunath Prasad said people not aware of the developments have reopened an issue that has been settled by the Supreme Court.