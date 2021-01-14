‘Dedicated workers have no place in today’s world’

Belagavi

14 January 2021 00:02 IST

Abhay Patil, MLA and BJP leader, expressed displeasure at the choice of legislators who were included in the Cabinet on Wednesday.

In a tweet sent after the oath taking ceremony, he expressed regret that today’s incident showed that there was no place for dedicated workers in the higher echelons of political power in the State.

“Workers who do not aspire for positions of power by employing other means but remain committed to ideology and loyal to the party don’t have a place in today’s world. Today’s events have proved that. It is sad,” he said.

He ended his tweet saying, “Loyalty to the party and commitment to ideology are not weaknesses.”