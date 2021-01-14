Karnataka

‘Dedicated workers have no place in today’s world’

Abhay Patil, MLA and BJP leader, expressed displeasure at the choice of legislators who were included in the Cabinet on Wednesday.

In a tweet sent after the oath taking ceremony, he expressed regret that today’s incident showed that there was no place for dedicated workers in the higher echelons of political power in the State.

“Workers who do not aspire for positions of power by employing other means but remain committed to ideology and loyal to the party don’t have a place in today’s world. Today’s events have proved that. It is sad,” he said.

He ended his tweet saying, “Loyalty to the party and commitment to ideology are not weaknesses.”

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2021 12:02:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/dedicated-workers-have-no-place-in-todays-world/article33571439.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY