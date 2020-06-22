Dedicated testing centres for police sought

The Home Department has sought dedicated COVID-19 testing centres and priority in treatment in hospitals for police personnel and corona warriors in the State, in the light of increasing number of cases among the personnel.

Speaking to reporters here after attending the review meeting with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the police personnel are playing an important role in the containment of the pandemic, and they have been deployed in duties at check-posts, quarantine centres, monitoring those in home quarantine, and hospitals.

Number of cases

“So far, in Bengaluru alone, 59 cases have been reported among the police personnel, of which 49 cases are active. Six police stations have been closed down and are being sanitised, while the work has been shifted to the neighbouring police stations.”

In rest of the State, 93 positive cases have been reported, of which 36 cases are active.

The Home Minister said that the department believes that police personnel and corona warriors should be given priority in testing. “We will be meeting Health Department officials to seek dedicated test centres and priority in treatment being given at hospitals because they have to recover and report back to duty.”

On facilities

To a question on the facilities being extended to the police personnel, he said: “Adequate facilities are being provided. We have provided sanitisers, head gears and masks adequately. If need be, we will provide more. Those above 55 years have been deployed to office work.”