Dedicated air cargo terminal becomes operational at Hubballi Airport

03 November 2021 20:07 IST

A dedicated domestic air cargo terminal at Hubballi Airport, the first such facility in North Karnataka region, became operational on Wednesday.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has, in coordination with Airports Authority of India - Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Limited, operationalised the dedicated domestic air cargo terminal.

The old passenger terminal building at the airport has been renovated to function as a cargo terminal at an estimated cost of ₹45 lakh. The old passenger terminal was lying unutilised after the new terminal of the airport with hi-tech facilities was commissioned.

Making a formal announcement on the operationalisation of the cargo terminal, Director of Hubballi Airport Pramod Kumar Thakre said that the Ministry of Civil Aviation recently introduced Krishi Udan 2.0 scheme with focus on facilitating and incentivising movement of farm produce by air transportation. “This scheme offers full waiver on landing, parking, TNLC and RNFC charges for Indian freighters and passenger to cargo freighters at select airports of the Airport Authority of India,” he said.

The cargo terminal at the Hubballi Airport is spread across 1,000 sq m and it has an annual capacity of over 15,000 tonnes. It is capable of handling general, perishable, courier, postal mails and dangerous goods. With dedicated storage space for valuables and dangerous goods, provision for commercial office space for freight forwarders, e-commerce and courier companies are also available at the cargo terminal.

“AAI believes that this terminal will play an important role in improving trade and logistics scenario in the North Karnataka region. It is expected that this terminal will act as a base for this region and further improve the supply chain prospects of e-commerce companies,” Mr. Thakre said.

According to Mr. Thakre, Indigo, StarAir and Alliance Air that operate flights from Huballi have expressed interest in operating through this terminal. Depending upon the local demand, airlines may even operate cargo charters/ freighters apart from the existing belly cargo that is being uplifted through their A320, ATR, Embraer aircraft.