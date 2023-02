February 01, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST

The SDM Institute for Management Development is organising a session to decode the Union Budget 2023-24 on its premises on February 2 at 4 p.m. The programme includes invited talks from analysts and chartered accountants. The programme will culminate with a panel discussion on the budget. Registration is free for those interested in participating in the programme. For details, contact M. Sriram, Associate Professor-Finance, on 9036096366.