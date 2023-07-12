Declare Yadgir drought-hit, farmers tell govt.

July 12, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - YADGIR

The Yadgir district unit of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene has urged the State government to declare Yadgir district drought-hit.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Wednesday, president of the district unit Mallanagouda Hagaratagi said that due to lack of good rainfall, farmers have not taken up sowing for the kharif season in the district resulting in disruption in sowing of green gram and cotton.

Farmers who earlier were expecting good yield are now migrating to big cities such as Bengaluru and Mumbai for livelihood. Under the circumstances, the State government should come forward and declare the district as drought-hit and release ₹25,000 compensation per hectare, he said.

Mr. Hagaratagi said that farmers who have irrigation facility are also facing problems due to lack of regular power supply for their irrigation pumpsets. Hence, the government should supply three-phase power to pumpsets for at least 10 hours in a day enabling farmers to water their crops, he said.

Mr. Hagaratagi said that some farmers have been cultivating on government land, including Gomal, for the last three decades. The government should identify such farmers and issue land right records to them with immediate effect.

Members Gurunath Reddy, Noor Ahmed, Anand Kumar, Lakshmi Doddamani, Kavitha and others were present.

