Declare State drought-hit, KPRS urges government

July 03, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha (KPRS) staged a protest in Kalaburagi on Monday demanding that the State government declare Karnataka drought-hit and provide all possible assistance to farmers to tackle the situation created by the failure of monsoon.

Members of the KPRS Kalaburagi district unit submitted a memorandum, addressed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, to the Deputy Commissioner.

In the letter, KPRS district president Sharanabasappa Mamshetty has pointed out that farmers across the State have become unsettled due to the drought-like situation and demanded that the State government release ₹25,000 per acre as compensation for this kharif season.

Mr. Mamshetty said that even irrigation crops are wilting due to depletion in groundwater level, as the monsoon rain has been delayed beyond a month. The government should take up cloud seeding immediately. He also demanded that the government provide adequate fodder for cattle.

The government should immediately release compensation for red gram lost to wilt disease last year and ensure that the insurance companies honour claims made by farmers for their crop losses.

The government should check irregularities at the District Central Cooperative (DCC) Banks in Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts and take stringent action against those swindling funds in the name of farmers.

The sangha also demanded that the government fix a minimum support price (MSP) of ₹12,000 for cotton. It said that the government should act sternly against those who are involved in the sale of substandard seeds and fertilizers.

