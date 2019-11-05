‘Declare Shahapur, Surpur taluks drought-hit immediately’

Prabhu Chavan, Minister for Animal Husbandry and also district incharge, has directed the district administration to send a proposal to the State government to declare Shahapur and Surpur taluks as drought hit immediately.

He was chairing the quarterly KDP meeting in Yadgir on Monday.

The direction came after MLA of Surpur Narasimha Naik brought to his notice that both Shahapur and Surpur taluks suffered deficit rainfall of 52% and 50% respectively for October. But, Yadgir, which has just 28% deficit rainfall was declared as drought-hit.

Agriculture officials explained that overall 44% rainfall was deficit in the district for October. In Yadgir, 84 mm rainfall was received against an average of 117 mm with 28% deficit. Shahapur received 60 mm rainfall against an average of 123 mm registering a 52% deficit, while Surpur saw 61 mm rainfall against the average 123 mm at a 50% deficit.

M. Kurma Rao, Deputy Commissioner, said drought is declared considering the ration in the rainfall and depletion of moisture in the soil or land for three continuous weeks. He assured that he would ask officials to re-look into the issue and prepare the report for the State government to declare both taluks as drought-hit shortly.

The mnister further directed the officials to ensure that adequate sowing seeds were stocked and supplied to farmers on demand when Mr. Naik brought to his notice that he was receiving many calls from farmers about shortage of seeds at Raita Sampark Kendras.