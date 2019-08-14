‘Declare rain-flood havoc inState a national disaster’

Karnataka Sugarcane Growers Association president Kodihalli Chandrashekhar has urged the Union Government to declare the rain and flood havoc in the State as a national disaster considering the seriousness of the calamity and the loss of lives and property.

Speaking to presspersons on the sidelines of a programme here on Tuesday, Mr. Chandrashekhar said that heavy rain accompanied by severe floods in the State have devastated life. However, the State government has failed to calculate the losses properly and to convince the Union government of the gravity of the situation, he added.

On the one hand, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has put the total estimated loss at ₹ 10,000 crore and demanded an immediate release of ₹ 3,000 crore from the Union government to tackle the situation.

However, on the other hand, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman has released a petty amount even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted an aerial survey of the flood situation in the State. This lackadaisical attitude of the government has left the farmers and the common people of the State in trouble, he said.

Mr. Chandrashekhar has suggested that the State government convince the Union government of the urgent for help. Members of Parliament from the State should exert pressure on the Union government regarding the need for responding to the demands of the State, he said.

Later, a meeting convened by the Karnatak Vidyavardhak Sangha to discuss the aftermath of the rain and floods passed a resolution urging the Union government to declare the natural calamity in the State as a national disaster and announce a special package to rescue the State from this crisis. Those who spoke at the meeting said that the Union government should announce the special package for the State without wasting further time. The former MP I.G. Sanadi, retired judge S.H. Mittalkod, sangha general secretary Prakash Udikeri and others participated in the meeting.