HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Declare Kalaburagi drought-hit, pay compensation, farmers tell govt.

July 05, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers taking out a protest march in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

Farmers taking out a protest march in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Hundreds of farmers, including a considerable number of women, took out a procession in Kalaburagi and staged a demonstration outside the office of the Zilla Panchayat here on Wednesday demanding that the government declare Kalaburagi a drought-hit district, pay ₹25,000 compensation per acre to farmers and waive farm loans.

“With a deficit monsoon, both farmers and farm workers don’t have any work to do. They are worried about their future. Many people have already started migrating to bigger cities in search of livelihood. The government should immediately start work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. It should declare Kalaburagi a drought-hit district and pay compensation to farmers,” Sharanabasappa Mamshetty, district president of Karnataka Parantha Raitha Sangha, said during the agitation.

They also demanded that the government fill vacant posts of Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) in every gram panchayat for better implementation of the job scheme and other development projects at the grassroots level.

The agitating farmers raised slogans to press their demands. They later submitted a memorandum, addressed to the Chief Minister, to the office of the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat.

Their demands include an increase in daily wages under MGNREGA to ₹600, empowering the zilla panchayat to take action against errant PDOs, release of unemployment allowance to workers in Kodli and Tengali gram panchayats who have been denied work under MGNREGA.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.