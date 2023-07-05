Declare Kalaburagi drought-hit, pay compensation, farmers tell govt.

July 05, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Hundreds of farmers, including a considerable number of women, took out a procession in Kalaburagi and staged a demonstration outside the office of the Zilla Panchayat here on Wednesday demanding that the government declare Kalaburagi a drought-hit district, pay ₹25,000 compensation per acre to farmers and waive farm loans.

“With a deficit monsoon, both farmers and farm workers don’t have any work to do. They are worried about their future. Many people have already started migrating to bigger cities in search of livelihood. The government should immediately start work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. It should declare Kalaburagi a drought-hit district and pay compensation to farmers,” Sharanabasappa Mamshetty, district president of Karnataka Parantha Raitha Sangha, said during the agitation.

They also demanded that the government fill vacant posts of Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) in every gram panchayat for better implementation of the job scheme and other development projects at the grassroots level.

The agitating farmers raised slogans to press their demands. They later submitted a memorandum, addressed to the Chief Minister, to the office of the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat.

Their demands include an increase in daily wages under MGNREGA to ₹600, empowering the zilla panchayat to take action against errant PDOs, release of unemployment allowance to workers in Kodli and Tengali gram panchayats who have been denied work under MGNREGA.