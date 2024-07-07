ADVERTISEMENT

Declare ‘dengue emergency’ and bear the cost of testing, R. Ashok to government

Published - July 07, 2024 08:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok during a visit to Jayanagar General Hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Urging the government to declare a ‘dengue emergency’ in the State, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok on Sunday suggested that the State government should bear the cost of dengue tests.

“More than two lakh people are found to be having dengue in the State. The government should bear the cost of dengue tests. Why is it not possible for the government to conduct free tests to detect dengue when it is collecting higher tax after increasing the prices of petroleum products? The government will spend just about ₹10 crore if it bears the cost,” Mr. Ashok told presspersons here. He pointed out that in some health centres, upto ₹1,000 is being charged.

Mr. Ashok said: “Dengue is spreading and in every 100 random tests, 13 to 14 samples are turning out to be positive. The government should have set up a taluk-level task force and ensure medicines for patients, besides taking precautionary measures.”

Accumulated garbage and stagnant water are not being removed, he said, adding that officers are not working on the ground.

“Only if the government declares a dengue emergency, officials will work properly. One ward in every hospital should be reserved for dengue patients. Ashas and anganwadi workers should be deployed on a house-to-house survey. Fogging should be undertaken. Measures should be taken to instill confidence in people.”

