Declare dengue as a ‘medical emergency’ in Karnataka: Dr. Manjunath

Bangalore Rural MP and former director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research C.N. Manjunath has urged the Karnataka government to declare dengue as a “medical emergency” in the State and called for stronger efforts to control breeding of mosquitoes.

At a press conference here on Saturday, he said dengue had become endemic in Karnataka and criticised the Health Department for not doing enough. “There is no specific cure for dengue fever. So, we must fight mosquitoes on a war footing. The government is faltering on this front,” Dr. Manjunath said, alleging that municipal authorities were not even seen spraying disinfectants. He suggested that the government constitute a task force comprising experts to control the dengue infection.

Other complications

Dr. Manjunath cautioned that dengue can bring with it other infections, including chikungunya, Zika, and malaria. “Once dengue-related complications set in, there is death in 99% of the cases. Complications arise after the fever recedes. Platelets will drop and blood vessels start leaking,” he cautioned.

Link to incomplete infrastructure

The cardiologist flagged infrastructure issues for the failure to control mosquitoes. “Our infrastructure works do not finish on time. Flyovers and underpasses are half-complete. Roads aren’t repaired. So, water gets collected during rains,” Dr. Manjunath said.

Giving statistics on infections, he said the State has already reported deaths. “About 7,000 people are infected. Bengaluru alone is reporting 500 to 700 cases daily. Cases are rising in Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, and Hassan also,” he said.

Dr. Manjunath suggested that like it was done during COVID-19 pandemic, the government should bear the cost of treatment for dengue fever patients. Besides, the government should distribute mosquito nets to people dwelling in unhygienic conditions. “And in schools, children should be provided with mosquito repellent patches,” he said.

Dengue vaccine

Dr. Manjunath said countries such as Mexico, Brazil, and Vietnam had introduced a vaccine for dengue, which reduces the mortality rate. He added that it was time for India to provide the dengue vaccine. “I’ll take this up with the Union government,” he said.

