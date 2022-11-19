Declare 48 tribal hamlets as revenue villages: H.D. Kote MLA

November 19, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

H.D. Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu on Saturday urged Revenue Minister R. Ashok to declare 48 rehabilitated tribal settlements in the tribal-dominated H.D. Kote taluk as revenue villages.

During his speech at “Jilladikarigala Nade Halli Kade”, the village stay programme of the deputy commissioner, at Bheemakolli village in the taluk, he said the taluk has 120 tribal settlements.

He urged the Minister, who was present, to issue title deeds for the houses the tribals have constructed on government land.

H.D. Kote is a big taluk and funds have to be allocated considering the geographical area, he felt.

The Minister promised to develop the tribal hamlets into revenue villages, providing all amenities to them.

Earlier, the Minister received a rousing reception when he arrived at the village for the village stay programme. As per the programme, the Minister will be staying in a school along with the MLA and officials.

