Decks cleared for setting up State Agricultural Development Agency in Karnataka, says Minister

The State had achieved 99% of its target in sowing with respect to the kharif crop by taking up sowing on 81.36 lakh hectares of land as against the target of 82.48 lakh hectares

Published - November 20, 2024 12:53 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Minister of Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy at the Krishi Mela in Bengaluru.

A file photo of Minister of Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy at the Krishi Mela in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: File photo

The State Cabinet has approved a proposal to set up Karnataka State Agricultural Development Agency to bring sowing seed centres, Raitha Samparka Kendras, district agricultural training centres and biological control labs under a common platform to ensure better development, according to Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy.

Interacting with mediapersons after reviewing the functioning of Agriculture and Watershed Departments in Bengaluru on November 19, the Minister said establishing such an agency would go a long way in ensuring the co-ordinated development of the agriculture sector.

The State had achieved 99% of its target in sowing with respect to the kharif crop by taking up sowing on 81.36 lakh hectares of land as against the target of 82.48 lakh hectares.

For rabi crop, there was 52% progress so far, as 13.38 lakh hectares had been sown as against the target of 25.53 lakh hectares. The actual sowing was expected to further increase as there is time till December for completion of sowing operations.

The State Cabinet had also given approval for setting up an organic and millets hub at Hebbal in Bengaluru to extend the market for farmers, and also ensure access to consumers.

